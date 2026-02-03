DataKrypto FHEnom for AI: FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference. built by DataKrypto. Core capabilities include Fully homomorphic encryption for AI operations, Trusted Execution Environment integration, Zero-knowledge AI framework..

Mirror Security VectaX: FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows. built by Mirror Security. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption for AI workloads, Encrypted vector database operations, Encrypted indexing and retrieval..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.