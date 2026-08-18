Magnitude TPRM Platform Description

Magnitude TPRM Platform is a third-party risk management platform built around seven specialized AI agents that handle the full vendor lifecycle, from initial intake through ongoing monitoring and remediation. The platform is structured around the following agents: - Intake: Guides business users through structured, policy-driven vendor intake, triages requests by risk tier, and routes qualified vendors downstream while blocking shadow IT and incomplete submissions. - Autonomous Assessment: Manages the complete assessment lifecycle without analyst involvement, collecting documentation, analyzing controls, scoring risk, and producing decision-ready output. - Continuous Monitoring: Monitors the active vendor portfolio around the clock, tracking vulnerabilities, breach disclosures, AI feature changes, and terms of service shifts, scoring each change in context. - Nth-Party Monitoring: Maps and monitors supply chain dependencies up to 4th- and 5th-party levels, surfacing concentration risk, shared infrastructure exposure, and downstream relationships. - Vendor Envoy: Handles vendor-facing communication autonomously, sending requests, following up on outstanding items, logging all interactions in an auditable thread, and escalating only when human judgment is required. - Risk Impact: Synthesizes assessment findings, risk scores, and policy thresholds into documented recommendations to approve, condition, or reject vendors. - Risk Remediation: Converts open findings into tracked, time-bound remediation actions prioritized by risk severity, following through with vendor engagement until closure. Risk is assessed at the product level rather than the vendor level. The platform builds a cumulative system of record across assessments, decisions, and remediations. It supports integration with external tools via MCP for connecting to AI-based workflows such as Claude.