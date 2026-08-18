Agentic TPRM platform managing full vendor lifecycle via 7 specialized AI agents.
Agentic TPRM platform managing full vendor lifecycle via 7 specialized AI agents.
Magnitude TPRM Platform is a third-party risk management platform built around seven specialized AI agents that handle the full vendor lifecycle, from initial intake through ongoing monitoring and remediation. The platform is structured around the following agents: - Intake: Guides business users through structured, policy-driven vendor intake, triages requests by risk tier, and routes qualified vendors downstream while blocking shadow IT and incomplete submissions. - Autonomous Assessment: Manages the complete assessment lifecycle without analyst involvement, collecting documentation, analyzing controls, scoring risk, and producing decision-ready output. - Continuous Monitoring: Monitors the active vendor portfolio around the clock, tracking vulnerabilities, breach disclosures, AI feature changes, and terms of service shifts, scoring each change in context. - Nth-Party Monitoring: Maps and monitors supply chain dependencies up to 4th- and 5th-party levels, surfacing concentration risk, shared infrastructure exposure, and downstream relationships. - Vendor Envoy: Handles vendor-facing communication autonomously, sending requests, following up on outstanding items, logging all interactions in an auditable thread, and escalating only when human judgment is required. - Risk Impact: Synthesizes assessment findings, risk scores, and policy thresholds into documented recommendations to approve, condition, or reject vendors. - Risk Remediation: Converts open findings into tracked, time-bound remediation actions prioritized by risk severity, following through with vendor engagement until closure. Risk is assessed at the product level rather than the vendor level. The platform builds a cumulative system of record across assessments, decisions, and remediations. It supports integration with external tools via MCP for connecting to AI-based workflows such as Claude.
Common questions about Magnitude TPRM Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Magnitude TPRM Platform is Agentic TPRM platform managing full vendor lifecycle via 7 specialized AI agents, developed by Magnitude. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Third Party Security, Supply Chain Security, Supply Chain.
Magnitude TPRM Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Magnitude TPRM Platform integrates natively with Slack, Jira, Mailchimp, Claude (via MCP). Integration support lets security teams connect Magnitude TPRM Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Magnitude TPRM Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Magnitude TPRM Platform is built for security teams handling Third Party Security, Supply Chain Security, Supply Chain, Agentic AI Security. It supports workflows including policy-driven vendor intake with automated risk tier triage, autonomous assessment lifecycle including documentation collection, control analysis, and risk scoring, continuous 24/7 vendor portfolio monitoring for vulnerabilities, breaches, and tos changes. Teams typically adopt Magnitude TPRM Platform when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/magnitude-tprm-platform
Magnitude TPRM Platform is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://magnitude.ai/platform or contact Magnitude directly.
Popular alternatives to Magnitude TPRM Platform include:
Compare all Magnitude TPRM Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/magnitude-tprm-platform
Magnitude TPRM Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Third Party Security, Supply Chain Security, Supply Chain, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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