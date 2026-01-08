Lumen DefenderSM Logo

Lumen DefenderSM

Network-based threat protection for Lumen Internet On-Demand connections

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Lumen DefenderSM is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Lumen DefenderSM Description

Lumen Defender is a network security service that protects Lumen Internet On-Demand connections from internet-based threats. The service operates at the network edge to intercept malicious traffic before it reaches the customer's network perimeter. The service is powered by Black Lotus Labs, Lumen's threat intelligence team, and leverages visibility from the Lumen AS3356 network. It provides real-time threat visibility and automatic blocking of malicious inbound IP traffic based on configurable severity levels. Users can view active and blocked threats through the Control Center portal, which includes dashboards and reporting capabilities with 12-month historical data. The service offers IP lookup queries to examine details about malicious hosts including category, origin, protocol, and destination IP information. Two service tiers are available: Essentials blocks severe threats automatically, while Plus extends blocking to high and very high severity threats and adds custom allow/deny/monitor lists, email and text alerts, and logging of all blocked and unblocked threats. The service is compatible with IPv4 Internet On-Demand circuits with speeds up to 1 Gbps. It operates without requiring additional hardware and is managed through a self-service portal. Lumen Defender is designed to complement existing security measures by reducing threat volume at the network edge.

Lumen DefenderSM FAQ

Common questions about Lumen DefenderSM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Lumen DefenderSM is Network-based threat protection for Lumen Internet On-Demand connections developed by Lumen Technologies. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Alerting, Cloud Security, Dashboard.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →