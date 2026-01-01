AT&T Dynamic Defense Logo

AT&T Dynamic Defense

Network-based DDoS protection service from AT&T for business networks

Network Security
Commercial
AT&T Dynamic Defense is a network security service designed to protect business networks from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. The service operates at the network level to detect and mitigate DDoS threats before they impact business operations. As part of AT&T's cybersecurity portfolio, Dynamic Defense provides protection for organizations using AT&T's network infrastructure. The service is positioned alongside other AT&T security offerings including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions. The product is delivered as a managed service through AT&T's telecommunications infrastructure, allowing businesses to leverage carrier-grade DDoS protection without deploying on-premises hardware. This approach integrates DDoS mitigation directly into the network path. AT&T Dynamic Defense is targeted at business customers across various sectors including small business, enterprise, healthcare, retail, hospitality, financial services, transportation, and manufacturing. The service is part of AT&T's broader networking and security portfolio that includes internet connectivity, SD-WAN, ethernet, and other network services.

AT&T Dynamic Defense is Network-based DDoS protection service from AT&T for business networks developed by AT&T Business. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, DDOS, Enterprise Security.

