LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software Logo

LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software

Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software Description

LogicManager is an enterprise risk management platform that provides centralized risk management, governance, and compliance capabilities. The platform enables organizations to identify, assess, mitigate, monitor, and report on business risks across the enterprise. The software includes Risk Ripple Analytics, which uses AI to provide real-time insights and reveal connections between risks across departments. The platform features a taxonomy-driven architecture that connects organizational risks to controls, resources, processes, and people. Key capabilities include centralized libraries of industry-specific potential risks, configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection, repositories for risk mitigation activities and controls, and risk monitoring through testing, metric collection, and incident remediation. The platform provides data visualizations including interactive dashboards, heat maps, and risk matrices for stakeholder reporting. LogicManager offers One-Click Compliance functionality that uses taxonomy-driven AI to surface relevant controls and automap them to risk or compliance plans. The platform includes a Completeness Checker for audit-ready assurance and LogicManager Expert for personalized best practices guidance. The software features no-code configuration capabilities and includes an Integration Hub that provides templated connections to over 500 third-party applications without requiring IT resources. The platform is cloud-based and includes automated notifications and reminders for process engagement and task tracking.

LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software FAQ

Common questions about LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software is Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring developed by LogicManager. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →