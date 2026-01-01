LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software Description

LogicManager is an enterprise risk management platform that provides centralized risk management, governance, and compliance capabilities. The platform enables organizations to identify, assess, mitigate, monitor, and report on business risks across the enterprise. The software includes Risk Ripple Analytics, which uses AI to provide real-time insights and reveal connections between risks across departments. The platform features a taxonomy-driven architecture that connects organizational risks to controls, resources, processes, and people. Key capabilities include centralized libraries of industry-specific potential risks, configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection, repositories for risk mitigation activities and controls, and risk monitoring through testing, metric collection, and incident remediation. The platform provides data visualizations including interactive dashboards, heat maps, and risk matrices for stakeholder reporting. LogicManager offers One-Click Compliance functionality that uses taxonomy-driven AI to surface relevant controls and automap them to risk or compliance plans. The platform includes a Completeness Checker for audit-ready assurance and LogicManager Expert for personalized best practices guidance. The software features no-code configuration capabilities and includes an Integration Hub that provides templated connections to over 500 third-party applications without requiring IT resources. The platform is cloud-based and includes automated notifications and reminders for process engagement and task tracking.