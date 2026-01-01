Klear.ai Audit Description

Klear.ai Audit is an AI-driven claims audit and performance management software designed for insurance organizations. The platform automates the identification and prioritization of claims for auditing using artificial intelligence and business rules. The system provides dedicated queues for different roles including auditors, examiners, managers, Special Investigation Units (SIU), and legal teams. It supports configuration for various audit types including quality, operational, fraud, and statutory audits. The platform includes AI-powered claim sampling and selection capabilities that compare case-level predictions with examiner judgments. Claims with notable differences are automatically flagged and assigned for audit based on predefined rules. The system pre-populates audit forms and provides AI-driven adjuster recommendations. Performance management features include heat maps for examiner performance analysis, quantification of auditor contributions, and audit program ROI calculations. Real-time dashboards display key performance indicators for audit status, gap identification, and monetary impact. The software supports workflow automation for multiple stakeholder groups and enables task reassignment for workload balancing. It includes fraud detection models for overbilling, accelerated billing, and injury/ICD anomaly detection. The platform can be deployed as an independent module or integrated into existing systems.