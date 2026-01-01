Klear.ai Audit Logo

Klear.ai Audit

AI-powered claims audit software for insurance compliance and performance mgmt.

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Klear.ai Audit Description

Klear.ai Audit is an AI-driven claims audit and performance management software designed for insurance organizations. The platform automates the identification and prioritization of claims for auditing using artificial intelligence and business rules. The system provides dedicated queues for different roles including auditors, examiners, managers, Special Investigation Units (SIU), and legal teams. It supports configuration for various audit types including quality, operational, fraud, and statutory audits. The platform includes AI-powered claim sampling and selection capabilities that compare case-level predictions with examiner judgments. Claims with notable differences are automatically flagged and assigned for audit based on predefined rules. The system pre-populates audit forms and provides AI-driven adjuster recommendations. Performance management features include heat maps for examiner performance analysis, quantification of auditor contributions, and audit program ROI calculations. Real-time dashboards display key performance indicators for audit status, gap identification, and monetary impact. The software supports workflow automation for multiple stakeholder groups and enables task reassignment for workload balancing. It includes fraud detection models for overbilling, accelerated billing, and injury/ICD anomaly detection. The platform can be deployed as an independent module or integrated into existing systems.

Klear.ai Audit FAQ

Common questions about Klear.ai Audit including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Klear.ai Audit is AI-powered claims audit software for insurance compliance and performance mgmt. developed by Klear.ai. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →