Junglemap NanoLearning Description
Junglemap NanoLearning is a security awareness training platform that delivers cybersecurity education through short, 3-minute lessons called NanoLearning. The platform distributes training content to employees every third week throughout the year to maintain continuous security awareness. The platform offers multiple pre-built courses covering information security awareness for employees and managers, privacy and GDPR compliance, phishing simulation training, safe generative AI usage, NIS2 Directive introduction, DORA Regulation, digital security for top management, Security and Privacy by Design (SPbD), OWASP Top 10, and Sustainability Agenda 2030. The NanoLearning method uses scientifically-based techniques designed to enhance knowledge retention and application. Courses include tests, evaluations, awareness surveys, real-life examples, and user dilemmas to reinforce learning. The platform includes an AI-powered course creation feature that allows organizations to upload policy documents and convert them into 3-minute NanoLearning lessons. Organizations can create custom training content, distribute it to employees, and track compliance through the platform. The phishing simulation component enables organizations to set up and manage phishing simulations within the platform. The system provides reporting and analytics capabilities to measure training outcomes, track employee engagement, and monitor security awareness levels across the organization.
Junglemap NanoLearning is Security awareness training platform using NanoLearning methodology developed by Junglemap. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Behavioral Analysis.
