Intruder Demo Description

Intruder is a vulnerability assessment software that monitors IT infrastructure, web applications, and APIs for security weaknesses. The platform performs automated vulnerability scanning to identify security misconfigurations, injection flaws, and other vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. The software includes over 140,000 infrastructure checks and 75+ application vulnerability checks. It supports scanning from an authenticated perspective, allowing users to add authentication credentials to scan behind login pages. The platform integrates with cloud providers to automate discovery and scanning of new external assets. Intruder prioritizes scan results based on business context and provides remediation advice for identified vulnerabilities. The platform includes a cyber hygiene scoring system to track remediation effectiveness and measure security posture over time. Users can schedule scans at flexible intervals and receive notifications via Teams, Slack, or email when scans complete or risks are identified. The software offers remediation scans that allow users to verify fixes in real time. It monitors for emerging threats and automatically checks systems for newly discovered vulnerabilities. The platform generates reports for demonstrating security compliance to stakeholders and customers. Intruder is designed for quick deployment, with setup and initial scanning possible in under 10 minutes. The platform is powered by established scanning engines and serves businesses of various sizes.