Hive Pro Complete Exposure Management Platform Description
Hive Pro is a Complete Exposure Management Platform that implements all five phases of Gartner's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) program within a unified platform. The platform addresses exposure management across multiple attack surfaces, extending beyond traditional network vulnerabilities to include code, cloud, and other digital surfaces. The platform provides scoping capabilities to define critical business assets and align them strategically with business relevance. It offers exposure discovery through scanning orchestration from code to cloud, with the ability to ingest vulnerability data from existing scanners. The platform delivers a unified and correlated view of exposures across surfaces, including vulnerabilities and misconfigurations of assets and security controls. For prioritization, the platform identifies the top 1% of risks where attacks are most likely to occur, enabling organizations to shift from reactive security operations to proactive risk reduction. The platform includes adversarial exposure validation capabilities to test security controls. Hive Pro integrates with existing vulnerability management tools and security operations infrastructure. The platform is powered by HiveForce Labs, which provides intelligence for identifying and addressing immediate cyber risks and potential threats. The platform is available in both on-premises and SaaS/cloud deployment models.
Hive Pro Complete Exposure Management Platform FAQ
Common questions about Hive Pro Complete Exposure Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Hive Pro Complete Exposure Management Platform is Platform for continuous threat exposure mgmt across all attack surfaces developed by Hive Pro. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Cloud Security, Exposure Management.
