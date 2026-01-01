Exterro Cybersecurity Compliance
Exterro Cybersecurity Compliance Description
Exterro Cybersecurity Compliance is a software platform designed to help organizations respond to data breaches and cybersecurity incidents while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The platform is part of Exterro's Data Risk Management Platform and focuses on identifying root causes of cyber incidents and managing compliance obligations. The platform includes Smart Breach Review for analyzing breach data, FTK Enterprise and FTK Connect for digital forensics capabilities, and Incident and Breach Management functionality. These components work together to enable organizations to investigate cybersecurity incidents, perform forensic analysis, and manage the breach response process. The solution integrates with Exterro's broader suite of products including e-discovery, digital forensics, and privacy management tools. It provides capabilities for legal hold management, in-place preservation, data collection and processing, and employee change monitoring. The platform also includes features for managing data subject rights requests and conducting privacy assessments. Exterro Cybersecurity Compliance is designed for legal departments, compliance teams, and security professionals who need to coordinate incident response activities, conduct forensic investigations, and ensure regulatory compliance following cybersecurity events. The platform aims to centralize data risk management activities across e-discovery, forensics, privacy, and cybersecurity compliance functions.
