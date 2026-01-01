Entersoft Compliance Management
Compliance certification consulting for ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and other standards
Entersoft Compliance Management
Compliance certification consulting for ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and other standards
Entersoft Compliance Management Description
Entersoft Compliance Management is a consulting service that assists organizations in identifying, implementing, and achieving compliance certifications across various industry standards and regulations. The service provides guidance on selecting appropriate compliance frameworks based on business requirements and industry context. The service covers multiple compliance standards including ISO 27001 for information security management systems (ISMS), PCI-DSS for payment card industry security, Cyber Essentials (a UK Government-backed scheme for protection against common online threats), and NYCRR 500 for financial services organizations operating in New York. The compliance management offering focuses on understanding internal business processes and how compliance standards apply within specific industries. The service includes partnering with organizations throughout the certification process, from initial assessment through implementation to final certification achievement. Entersoft has experience working with various sectors including NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) for implementing Reserve Bank of India cybersecurity guidelines and achieving ISO 27001 certification, as well as working with banks in New York for NYCRR 500 compliance.
Entersoft Compliance Management FAQ
Common questions about Entersoft Compliance Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Entersoft Compliance Management is Compliance certification consulting for ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and other standards developed by Entersoft Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Governance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership