Entersoft Compliance Management Description

Entersoft Compliance Management is a consulting service that assists organizations in identifying, implementing, and achieving compliance certifications across various industry standards and regulations. The service provides guidance on selecting appropriate compliance frameworks based on business requirements and industry context. The service covers multiple compliance standards including ISO 27001 for information security management systems (ISMS), PCI-DSS for payment card industry security, Cyber Essentials (a UK Government-backed scheme for protection against common online threats), and NYCRR 500 for financial services organizations operating in New York. The compliance management offering focuses on understanding internal business processes and how compliance standards apply within specific industries. The service includes partnering with organizations throughout the certification process, from initial assessment through implementation to final certification achievement. Entersoft has experience working with various sectors including NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) for implementing Reserve Bank of India cybersecurity guidelines and achieving ISO 27001 certification, as well as working with banks in New York for NYCRR 500 compliance.