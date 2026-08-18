DevArmor Fintech GRC Description

DevArmor Fintech GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) tool designed for financial institutions, payments platforms, and fintech companies. It integrates security and compliance requirements directly into developer workflows, rather than applying them after deployment. Core functionality: - Embeds GRC rules into pull request checks and deployment gates, validating each code change against the organization's security and compliance policies - Automates design-time security controls covering areas such as encryption, data handling, and access boundaries - Performs threat modeling and security design reviews as part of the software development lifecycle - Maps threat models and design reviews to specific compliance framework controls, including NIST 800-53 (SA-8, RA-3), FedRAMP, PCI DSS, and SOC 2 - Continuously generates traceable, verifiable audit artifacts from each release, eliminating manual evidence collection Target use case: - Financial institutions and fintech/payments platforms operating under regulatory compliance requirements Compliance frameworks supported: - NIST 800-53 - FedRAMP - PCI DSS - SOC 2 The tool positions security and compliance validation at the design and code-change stage, producing continuous audit-ready evidence for auditors and assessors without requiring separate documentation processes. It is intended to reduce friction between security, engineering, and audit teams by making compliance an automated part of the development pipeline.