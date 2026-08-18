GRC tool for fintech embedding threat modeling & compliance into dev workflows.
GRC tool for fintech embedding threat modeling & compliance into dev workflows.
DevArmor Fintech GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) tool designed for financial institutions, payments platforms, and fintech companies. It integrates security and compliance requirements directly into developer workflows, rather than applying them after deployment. Core functionality: - Embeds GRC rules into pull request checks and deployment gates, validating each code change against the organization's security and compliance policies - Automates design-time security controls covering areas such as encryption, data handling, and access boundaries - Performs threat modeling and security design reviews as part of the software development lifecycle - Maps threat models and design reviews to specific compliance framework controls, including NIST 800-53 (SA-8, RA-3), FedRAMP, PCI DSS, and SOC 2 - Continuously generates traceable, verifiable audit artifacts from each release, eliminating manual evidence collection Target use case: - Financial institutions and fintech/payments platforms operating under regulatory compliance requirements Compliance frameworks supported: - NIST 800-53 - FedRAMP - PCI DSS - SOC 2 The tool positions security and compliance validation at the design and code-change stage, producing continuous audit-ready evidence for auditors and assessors without requiring separate documentation processes. It is intended to reduce friction between security, engineering, and audit teams by making compliance an automated part of the development pipeline.
Common questions about DevArmor Fintech GRC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DevArmor Fintech GRC is GRC tool for fintech embedding threat modeling & compliance into dev workflows, developed by DevArmor. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Threat Modeling, PCI DSS, NIST.
DevArmor Fintech GRC offers the following core capabilities:
DevArmor Fintech GRC is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
DevArmor Fintech GRC is built for security teams handling Threat Modeling, PCI DSS, NIST, CI/CD. It supports workflows including threat modeling integrated into developer workflows, security design reviews mapped to compliance controls, automated pr checks and deploy gates enforcing grc policies. Teams typically adopt DevArmor Fintech GRC when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/devarmor-fintech-grc
DevArmor Fintech GRC is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.devarmor.com/fintech-grc or contact DevArmor directly.
Popular alternatives to DevArmor Fintech GRC include:
Compare all DevArmor Fintech GRC alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/devarmor-fintech-grc
DevArmor Fintech GRC is for security teams and organizations that need Threat Modeling, PCI DSS, NIST, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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