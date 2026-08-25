Datagrasp simplifies GRC, security, risk, and audit readiness in one platform.
Datagrasp simplifies GRC, security, risk, and audit readiness in one platform.
Datagrasp is a Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms product by Datagrasp. It is deployed as a cloud service. Pricing is commercial (price not published).
Datagrasp is an all-in-one Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Security (GRCS) platform built to help organizations stay secure, prove compliance, reduce risk, and become audit-ready without relying on spreadsheets, disconnected tools, or a large internal compliance team. The platform centralizes audit checklists, risk evaluations, third-party risk management, policy libraries, evidence collection, alerts and reminders, reporting, security monitoring, trust center outputs, and compliance validation badges. Teams can manage ongoing compliance activities from one place while maintaining the documentation and evidence needed for audits, customer reviews, and regulatory requirements. Datagrasp supports HIPAA, NIST CSF 2.0, CIS Controls v8.1, PCI-DSS 4.0 SAQs, GLBA, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 42001:2023, SOC 2 Readiness, CMMC Level 1 SAR, and NDAA Section 889. Designed for small and mid-sized organizations, healthcare practices, nonprofits, government-related entities, MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO teams, Datagrasp turns compliance from a periodic, manual exercise into a structured and continuous operational process. By bringing compliance, risk, security, vendors, policies, evidence, and reporting together, Datagrasp gives teams a clearer view of what needs attention, what has been completed, and what is required next.
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Datagrasp is Datagrasp simplifies GRC, security, risk, and audit readiness in one platform, developed by Datagrasp. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Third Party Security, Security Audit, AI Compliance.
Datagrasp offers the following core capabilities:
Datagrasp integrates natively with AWS, Google Workspace, Azure / Intune. Integration support lets security teams connect Datagrasp to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Datagrasp is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise, startup organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Datagrasp is built for security teams handling Third Party Security, Security Audit, AI Compliance, Security Policy. It supports workflows including automated data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, sensitive data classification by type (pii, financial, health records), data security posture assessment and risk scoring. Teams typically adopt Datagrasp when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/datagrasp
Datagrasp is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.datagrasp.io/ or contact Datagrasp directly.
Popular alternatives to Datagrasp include:
Compare all Datagrasp alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/datagrasp
Datagrasp is for security teams and organizations that need Third Party Security, Security Audit, AI Compliance, Security Policy. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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