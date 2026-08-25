Datagrasp Description

Datagrasp is an all-in-one Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Security (GRCS) platform built to help organizations stay secure, prove compliance, reduce risk, and become audit-ready without relying on spreadsheets, disconnected tools, or a large internal compliance team. The platform centralizes audit checklists, risk evaluations, third-party risk management, policy libraries, evidence collection, alerts and reminders, reporting, security monitoring, trust center outputs, and compliance validation badges. Teams can manage ongoing compliance activities from one place while maintaining the documentation and evidence needed for audits, customer reviews, and regulatory requirements. Datagrasp supports HIPAA, NIST CSF 2.0, CIS Controls v8.1, PCI-DSS 4.0 SAQs, GLBA, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 42001:2023, SOC 2 Readiness, CMMC Level 1 SAR, and NDAA Section 889. Designed for small and mid-sized organizations, healthcare practices, nonprofits, government-related entities, MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO teams, Datagrasp turns compliance from a periodic, manual exercise into a structured and continuous operational process. By bringing compliance, risk, security, vendors, policies, evidence, and reporting together, Datagrasp gives teams a clearer view of what needs attention, what has been completed, and what is required next.