Centrl CentrlGPT Description
CentrlGPT is a generative AI solution designed for risk and due diligence processes in asset management and investment firms. The platform uses proprietary Large Language Models to automate the evaluation and completion of due diligence questionnaires (DDQs) and risk assessments. The solution automatically evaluates incoming questionnaires and documents, identifying high-risk items that require manual review while providing supporting rationale for flagged items. It can review responses by analyzing both text and attachments against established criteria, enabling analysts to prioritize their focus on critical items. CentrlGPT automatically populates questionnaires by extracting information from previous documents and DDQs, providing source references for each pre-filled response. The platform builds a proprietary library of answers that continuously learns from organizational responses. The platform includes AI-powered reporting capabilities that generate executive summaries and board-ready reports from centralized due diligence data. It performs trend and anomaly detection to surface emerging risks and opportunities across investment portfolios. An AI research assistant feature provides strategic insights by analyzing due diligence data, enabling users to identify trends, perform comparisons, and conduct deep research through follow-up queries. The assistant supports collaboration by allowing teams to share insights and analysis threads. The solution is designed for investment management firms, asset owners, and diligence teams managing vendor risk, third-party assessments, and investment due diligence workflows.
