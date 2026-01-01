BLINDSPOT Logo

BLINDSPOT

Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BLINDSPOT Description

BLINDSPOT is a risk intelligence platform that provides assessment of organizational cyber risk levels with focus on supply chain security. The platform monitors contemporary incidents and aims to prevent software and physical supply-chain attacks and breaches. The platform enables organizations to monitor their own exposure to cybercrime as well as their suppliers' exposure. It provides visibility into third-party and fourth-party risks across the supply chain to identify weak links that could lead to breaches. BLINDSPOT analyzes adversary movements to forecast potential attacks, allowing organizations to anticipate threats. The platform detects actual infections in real-time as they occur, rather than only identifying potential vulnerabilities. The platform maps out network risk profiles and continuously updates them based on evolving threat landscapes. It provides intelligence based on cyber forensics that goes beyond standard compliance checks. BLINDSPOT takes a proactive approach focused on preventing attacks before they occur rather than responding after incidents happen. The platform provides a holistic overview of supply chain risks to help organizations address blind spots in their security posture.

BLINDSPOT FAQ

Common questions about BLINDSPOT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BLINDSPOT is Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring developed by PRODAFT. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Attack Detection, Compliance, Cyber Risk Consulting.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →