BLINDSPOT Description

BLINDSPOT is a risk intelligence platform that provides assessment of organizational cyber risk levels with focus on supply chain security. The platform monitors contemporary incidents and aims to prevent software and physical supply-chain attacks and breaches. The platform enables organizations to monitor their own exposure to cybercrime as well as their suppliers' exposure. It provides visibility into third-party and fourth-party risks across the supply chain to identify weak links that could lead to breaches. BLINDSPOT analyzes adversary movements to forecast potential attacks, allowing organizations to anticipate threats. The platform detects actual infections in real-time as they occur, rather than only identifying potential vulnerabilities. The platform maps out network risk profiles and continuously updates them based on evolving threat landscapes. It provides intelligence based on cyber forensics that goes beyond standard compliance checks. BLINDSPOT takes a proactive approach focused on preventing attacks before they occur rather than responding after incidents happen. The platform provides a holistic overview of supply chain risks to help organizations address blind spots in their security posture.