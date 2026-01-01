Balbix AI-native Platform Description

Balbix is an AI-native platform for cyber risk and exposure management that consolidates security data into a unified cyber risk graph. The platform aggregates asset, vulnerability, identity, and threat data to provide real-time visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments. The platform includes exposure management capabilities that identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and end-of-life systems across the attack surface. It provides cyber risk quantification features that translate technical risks into financial impact metrics for business decision-making. Balbix maintains an automated asset inventory that tracks all organizational assets in real-time. The platform includes application security monitoring for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in the development lifecycle, along with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) capabilities for supply chain risk management. The platform features BIX, an AI assistant that provides answers about risk, exposure, and recommended actions. Remediation plans are automatically generated and can be routed to ticketing systems. The platform prioritizes exposures based on business impact and actual exploit likelihood rather than CVSS scores alone. Balbix was named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms. The platform has been acquired by SAFE Security to create a unified cyber risk and exposure management solution.