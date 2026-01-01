AuditBoard Compliance Management Description

AuditBoard Compliance Management is a compliance management platform designed for enterprise organizations managing multiple compliance frameworks and auditable entities. The platform centralizes compliance activities across frameworks including ISO 27001, SOC2, and NIST CSF within a unified system. The software provides capabilities for managing separate compliance programs for different auditable entities while enabling shared controls and evidence across programs to reduce redundant work. It includes continuous monitoring templates for IT controls to provide real-time visibility into compliance posture beyond point-in-time assessments. The platform supports multi-framework compliance through framework import functionality, control self-assessments, automated evidence collection, and control testing. AI-powered features include gap assessments and control mapping to reduce manual work. The system offers configurable reporting to transform compliance data into insights. Additional capabilities include AI governance for emerging AI frameworks, and integration between policies, issues, exceptions, and cyber risk data to provide a comprehensive view of compliance status. The platform is part of AuditBoard's connected risk platform that spans risk management, regulatory and ESG compliance, IT risk and compliance, and audit and controls management.