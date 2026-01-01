Archer Evolv™ Compliance Description

Archer Evolv Compliance is a compliance management platform that uses AI to help organizations manage regulatory and non-regulatory obligations. The platform monitors over 2,000 regulatory sources across 99 jurisdictions in 27 languages through automated horizon scanning. The solution provides a centralized global obligations catalog that uses AI to categorize, parse, and version regulatory and corporate content. This creates a unified library of organizational commitments and obligations. The platform includes automated gap analysis capabilities that detect conflicts between requirements and propose resolutions. It enables organizations to establish controls aligned with business requirements and integrate with audit and compliance processes. Archer Evolv Compliance uses an "expert-in-the-loop" methodology that combines AI automation with human expertise for accuracy. The platform filters and categorizes regulatory content to deliver relevant updates to compliance teams. The solution unifies regulatory change management, policy governance, and control frameworks into a single platform. Users can track metrics including regulatory obligation coverage, control effectiveness, policy alignment, enforcement action trends, and compliance task completion. The platform processes both regulatory and corporate policy content and integrates with existing audit and risk management systems.