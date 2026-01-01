Archer Audit Management
Archer Audit Management is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that provides audit management capabilities using a risk-based approach. The platform consolidates the entire audit process within a single system, enabling organizations to manage audit lifecycles from planning through execution and issue resolution. The solution supports audit planning and quality assurance, allowing teams to perform risk assessments of audit entities and create audit plans for engagements. It includes audit engagement and workpapers functionality to manage audit execution and documentation. The platform also incorporates issues management capabilities to track and manage findings generated by audit, risk, compliance, and other organizational teams. Archer Audit Management facilitates collaboration across business, risk, and compliance functions by enabling data sharing between teams. The platform provides visibility into key risks and underperforming controls through aggregated data and analytics, allowing audit teams to access information, resources, and results from risk and compliance functions. The solution is designed to help organizations focus audit efforts on the most critical business areas by adopting a risk-based methodology. It aims to improve control over the complete audit lifecycle while enabling proactive business management through enhanced visibility and cross-functional collaboration.
