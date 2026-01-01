Allgress Compliance Module Description

Allgress Compliance Module is an enterprise compliance management platform that automates and streamlines compliance processes across multiple regulatory frameworks and standards. The platform supports compliance with FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, FFIEC, GLBA, ISO, and NIST frameworks through an "assess once, apply-to-many" approach. The module provides cross-compliance mapping capabilities that visually represent relationships between regulatory mandates, frameworks, policies, and technical controls. This creates a unified view of an organization's governance program. The platform includes an artifact repository that consolidates control evidence for use across multiple standards and regulations. The system automates data interpretation and eliminates manual errors through repeatable assessment processes. It includes workflow automation with built-in or custom reminder notifications for cross-organizational collaboration. Control owners can leverage previously uploaded evidence that automatically inherits to mapped controls within audit projects. The platform offers real-time remediation planning to address identified risks and provides executive dashboards with empirical data using various graphical charting options. Reports can be generated in Word, PDF, or HTML formats with branding customization. The system supports storing various file types including Microsoft Office documents, PDFs, security configuration files, and screenshots within its central repository.