SIEM and Log Management

NEW

Logrythm Axon Logo

Logrythm Axon

A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.

Commercial
siemcloud-nativesecurity-analyticsincident-responselog-managementcompliance
Retraced Logo

Retraced

A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.

Free
complianceloggingsecurity-audit
syslog-ng Logo

syslog-ng

A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.

Commercial
log-managementsiemcompliancebig-datalog-collection
LastActivityView Logo

LastActivityView

A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system.

Free
windowslog-analysis
Log Parser Lizard Logo

Log Parser Lizard

A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.

Free
log-analysissqlguilog-parsingsecurity-audit
HoneyView Logo

HoneyView

HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.

Free
shell-scriptphpdatabase
LORG Logo

LORG

A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.

Free
httplog-analysisforensicssecurity-analysismachine-learningsignature-based-detection
NodeSecure Logo

NodeSecure

Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.

Free
nodejssecurity-monitoringapplication-securityjavascriptopen-sourcecybersecurity
Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO) Logo

Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO)

A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.

Free
security-researchdata-sciencenetwork-securitydnscloud-native
Logdissect Logo

Logdissect

Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.

Free
log-analysislog-parsingcli-toolpython-library

Public Security Log Sharing Site by Dr. Anton Chuvakin

A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.

Free
log-analysisincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-and-event-management
Event Query Language (EQL) Logo

Event Query Language (EQL)

Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch.

Free
elasticsearchsecurity-analyticslog-analysissecurity-information-and-event-management
Zircolite Logo

Zircolite

Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.

Free
log-analysispythonsecurity-tool
Log-Killer Logo

Log-Killer

Tool for deleting logs on Linux/Windows servers.

Free
security-toollinuxwindows
LogESP Logo

LogESP

A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.

Free
siemlog-managementforensicsrisk-managementpythondjango
Zentral Logo

Zentral

An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.

Free
inventorymonitoring
nfdump Logo

nfdump

A toolset for collecting and processing netflow/ipfix and sflow data from netflow/sflow compatible devices.

Free
flow-analysis
Alien Vault Ossim Logo

Alien Vault Ossim

AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.

Free
asset-inventoryvulnerability-assessmentintrusion-detectionsiem
zeek2es.py Logo

zeek2es.py

Python application to translate Zeek logs into ElasticSearch's bulk load JSON format with detailed instructions and features.

Free
zeeklog-analysisdata-ingestion
Amazon Detective Logo

Amazon Detective

A service that analyzes and visualizes security data to investigate potential security issues.

Free
security-analyticsdata-visualizationcloud-security
Elastic Security Logo

Elastic Security

Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.

Commercial
securityobservabilityelasticsearchaisiemedrcloud-security
