54 tools and resources
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.
A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.
A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system.
A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.
HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.
A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.
Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.
A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.
Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch.
Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.
Tool for deleting logs on Linux/Windows servers.
A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.
An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.
A toolset for collecting and processing netflow/ipfix and sflow data from netflow/sflow compatible devices.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
Python application to translate Zeek logs into ElasticSearch's bulk load JSON format with detailed instructions and features.
A service that analyzes and visualizes security data to investigate potential security issues.
Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.