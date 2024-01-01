56 tools and resources
Zoho Vault is a secure password management tool that allows you to store and automatically fill in passwords on websites and apps.
A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.
A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.
Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.
Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services
A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.
Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.
IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.
A library utilizing Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies.
A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.
Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.
A list of Windows privilege escalation techniques, categorized and explained in detail.
A blog post explaining the concept of Active Directory Trusts and their enumeration and exploitation
Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.
A PHP OAuth 2.0 authorization server implementation with support for various grants and RFCs.
This article discusses protected accounts and groups in Active Directory, providing examples and screenshots to illustrate key concepts.
Command-line password manager with GnuPG encryption and colorful interface.
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
Repository documenting common techniques to bypass AppLocker with verified, unverified, and generic bypasses.