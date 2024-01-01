Identity, Access, and Credential Management

56 tools and resources

NEW

Zoho Vault Logo

Zoho Vault

0 (0)

Zoho Vault is a secure password management tool that allows you to store and automatically fill in passwords on websites and apps.

IAM & Credential Management
Commercial
password-managementpasswordsidentity-and-access-managementaws-credentials
Ploy Logo

Ploy

0 (0)

A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.

IAM & Credential Management
Commercial
identity-and-access-managementiamautomationworkflow-automation
Securden Unified PAM Logo

Securden Unified PAM

0 (0)

A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.

IAM & Credential Management
Commercial
privileged-access-managementpamaccess-managementcompliancesecurity-audit
Enumerate IAM Permissions Logo

Enumerate IAM Permissions

0 (0)

Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
AWS Vault Logo

AWS Vault

0 (0)

Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiam
Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator Logo

Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator

0 (0)

A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamleast-privilegesecurityaws
Aaia Logo

Aaia

0 (0)

A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-iamneo4janomaly-detectionprivilege-escalation
Certbot Logo

Certbot

0 (0)

Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
ssltlshttpssecurity
IAM Zero Logo

IAM Zero

0 (0)

IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamleast-privilegecloud-securityawsgcpazurekubernetes
IAMSpy Logo

IAMSpy

0 (0)

A library utilizing Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-iamiamsecurity-audit
SUDO_KILLER Logo

SUDO_KILLER

0 (0)

A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
linuxprivilege-escalationvulnerability-scanningexploitation
Dufflebag Logo

Dufflebag

0 (0)

A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Repokid Logo

Repokid

0 (0)

Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques Logo

Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques

0 (0)

A list of Windows privilege escalation techniques, categorized and explained in detail.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
windowsprivilege-escalationsecuritypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
Trust Direction: An Enabler for Active Directory Enumeration and Trust Exploitation Logo

Trust Direction: An Enabler for Active Directory Enumeration and Trust Exploitation

0 (0)

A blog post explaining the concept of Active Directory Trusts and their enumeration and exploitation

IAM & Credential Management
Free
authenticationauthorization
AWS IAM Identity Center Logo

AWS IAM Identity Center

0 (0)

Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsiamaccess-control
league/oauth2-server Logo

league/oauth2-server

0 (0)

A PHP OAuth 2.0 authorization server implementation with support for various grants and RFCs.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
php

Admin Free Active Directory and Windows

0 (0)

This article discusses protected accounts and groups in Active Directory, providing examples and screenshots to illustrate key concepts.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
security
Passpie Logo

Passpie

0 (0)

Command-line password manager with GnuPG encryption and colorful interface.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
password-managementcommand-line-toolencryptiongpgyaml
Sealed Secrets Logo

Sealed Secrets

0 (0)

Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
kubernetessecret-management
Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List Logo

Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List

0 (0)

Repository documenting common techniques to bypass AppLocker with verified, unverified, and generic bypasses.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
appsecapplockerbypassdllpowershellsecurity
