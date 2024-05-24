ThreatDown Email Security Description

ThreatDown Email Security is an email security platform that uses Adaptive AI to detect and remediate advanced phishing attacks and business email compromise threats. The solution operates without requiring MX record changes and provides real-time threat detection capabilities. The platform integrates email and endpoint security management into a unified console, allowing organizations to manage both security layers from a single interface. It performs automated remediation of detected threats and includes historical email scanning capabilities. The solution is designed for rapid deployment, with setup processes that can be completed in minutes. It provides scan results within seconds of implementation and offers minimal administrative overhead once configured. ThreatDown Email Security is available for both direct business customers and managed service providers (MSPs) who need to extend email protection to their client base. The platform includes multi-tenant management capabilities for service providers managing multiple customer environments. The system learns from email patterns and behaviors over time through its Adaptive AI engine, which continuously updates its detection models based on emerging threats. It operates as an additional security layer that works alongside existing email infrastructure without requiring infrastructure changes.