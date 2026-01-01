Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence Logo

Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence Description

Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence is a third-party risk management platform that monitors and analyzes risks associated with suppliers and vendors. The platform provides real-time alerts drawn from multiple sources to notify users of events that may impact their third parties. The system generates comprehensive intelligence reports that include detailed analyses, trend evaluations, and historical data. Users can access 12-month lookback snapshots to view past alerts and risk evolution over time. The platform delivers executive summaries and trend analyses to support decision-making. Alerts are accompanied by expert guidance and recommended actions to help organizations respond to potential threats. The system allows customization of alerts based on specific requirements, including monitoring of particular regions and risk categories. Access can be configured for different teams within an organization. The platform is designed to automate risk monitoring processes and reduce the time required to onboard third-party suppliers and vendors. It continuously monitors operations to identify inefficiencies and potential issues, enabling organizations to take corrective actions. The system aims to streamline vendor oversight programs and enhance vendor scorecards used to measure performance of high-risk vendors.

Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence is Third-party risk intelligence platform with real-time alerts and reports developed by Supply Wisdom. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Real Time Monitoring.

