Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence
Third-party risk intelligence platform with real-time alerts and reports
Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence
Third-party risk intelligence platform with real-time alerts and reports
Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence Description
Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence is a third-party risk management platform that monitors and analyzes risks associated with suppliers and vendors. The platform provides real-time alerts drawn from multiple sources to notify users of events that may impact their third parties. The system generates comprehensive intelligence reports that include detailed analyses, trend evaluations, and historical data. Users can access 12-month lookback snapshots to view past alerts and risk evolution over time. The platform delivers executive summaries and trend analyses to support decision-making. Alerts are accompanied by expert guidance and recommended actions to help organizations respond to potential threats. The system allows customization of alerts based on specific requirements, including monitoring of particular regions and risk categories. Access can be configured for different teams within an organization. The platform is designed to automate risk monitoring processes and reduce the time required to onboard third-party suppliers and vendors. It continuously monitors operations to identify inefficiencies and potential issues, enabling organizations to take corrective actions. The system aims to streamline vendor oversight programs and enhance vendor scorecards used to measure performance of high-risk vendors.
Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Supply Wisdom Comprehensive Intelligence is Third-party risk intelligence platform with real-time alerts and reports developed by Supply Wisdom. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Real Time Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership