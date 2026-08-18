BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing Description

BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing is a professional security service offered by B.U. Creative that identifies and exploits vulnerabilities in web applications through a structured, manual-led methodology. Scope of testing includes: - Public websites, customer portals, APIs (REST and GraphQL) - Single Page Applications (SPAs), admin consoles, authentication flows - Optional: third-party SaaS integrations, mobile app backends, CI/CD pipelines The service follows a six-phase methodology: 1. Scoping and Rules of Engagement - defining targets, test windows, legal approvals, and success criteria 2. Reconnaissance and Mapping - enumerating endpoints, parameters, authentication flows, and business logic 3. Automated Scanning - safe automated discovery to identify candidate issues 4. Manual Verification and Exploitation - confirming and attempting controlled exploitation of vulnerabilities including SQLi, XSS, SSRF, authentication flaws, race conditions, and logic bugs 5. Privilege Escalation and Pivoting - assessing impact across sessions, accounts, and linked systems when permitted 6. Remediation Guidance and Retest - providing prioritized fixes and verifying remediation upon request Deliverables include: - Executive summary with business impact (non-technical) - Technical report with reproducible steps, proof-of-concept exploits, screenshots, exploit requests, CVSS/OWASP mapping, and remediation priority - Risk remediation matrix with developer-friendly fix notes - Optional remediation workshop or developer walkthrough Optional add-ons available: - Continuous testing (monthly or quarterly cadence) - DevSecOps integration into secure SDLC pipelines and CI/CD checks - API schema scanning and fuzzing The service targets product teams, DevOps engineers, CTOs, and CISOs managing public-facing applications, APIs, or complex web integrations.