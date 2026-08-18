Manual web app pentest service covering APIs, SPAs, auth flows & business logic.
Manual web app pentest service covering APIs, SPAs, auth flows & business logic.
BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing is a professional security service offered by B.U. Creative that identifies and exploits vulnerabilities in web applications through a structured, manual-led methodology. Scope of testing includes: - Public websites, customer portals, APIs (REST and GraphQL) - Single Page Applications (SPAs), admin consoles, authentication flows - Optional: third-party SaaS integrations, mobile app backends, CI/CD pipelines The service follows a six-phase methodology: 1. Scoping and Rules of Engagement - defining targets, test windows, legal approvals, and success criteria 2. Reconnaissance and Mapping - enumerating endpoints, parameters, authentication flows, and business logic 3. Automated Scanning - safe automated discovery to identify candidate issues 4. Manual Verification and Exploitation - confirming and attempting controlled exploitation of vulnerabilities including SQLi, XSS, SSRF, authentication flaws, race conditions, and logic bugs 5. Privilege Escalation and Pivoting - assessing impact across sessions, accounts, and linked systems when permitted 6. Remediation Guidance and Retest - providing prioritized fixes and verifying remediation upon request Deliverables include: - Executive summary with business impact (non-technical) - Technical report with reproducible steps, proof-of-concept exploits, screenshots, exploit requests, CVSS/OWASP mapping, and remediation priority - Risk remediation matrix with developer-friendly fix notes - Optional remediation workshop or developer walkthrough Optional add-ons available: - Continuous testing (monthly or quarterly cadence) - DevSecOps integration into secure SDLC pipelines and CI/CD checks - API schema scanning and fuzzing The service targets product teams, DevOps engineers, CTOs, and CISOs managing public-facing applications, APIs, or complex web integrations.
Common questions about BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing is Manual web app pentest service covering APIs, SPAs, auth flows & business logic, developed by B.U. Creative. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Web Security, OWASP, XSS.
BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing offers the following core capabilities:
BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing is built for security teams handling Web Security, OWASP, XSS, SQL Injection. It supports workflows including manual verification and exploitation of vulnerabilities (sqli, xss, ssrf, auth flaws, race conditions, logic bugs), automated scanning for candidate issue discovery, reconnaissance and endpoint/parameter/authentication flow mapping. Teams typically adopt BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/bu-creative-web-app-penetration-testing
BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.bucreative.it/servizi/web-application-penetration-testing or contact B.U. Creative directly.
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Compare all BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/bu-creative-web-app-penetration-testing
BU Creative Web App Penetration Testing is for security teams and organizations that need Web Security, OWASP, XSS, SQL Injection, Graphql. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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