Sphyrna NGXS UGW-200
Sphyrna NGXS UGW-200 Description
The Sphyrna NGXS UGW-200 is a unidirectional gateway designed to enforce one-way data flow between networks. The device features 25Gbps network interfaces with a high-speed 25Gbps data diode that physically prevents reverse data transmission. The UGW-200 is built with an Intel Xeon Processor D-2775TE and 512GB of RAM to handle demanding workloads. It supports both 10Gbps copper connections and 25Gbps fiber options, including short-range and long-range configurations. The device achieves a maximum throughput of 20Gbps. The hardware includes four hot-swappable redundant power supplies, with two on each red and black side, ensuring continuous operation during power supply failures. Each side features 25Gbps SFP data ports, 10Gbps RJ45 audit ports, dual USB 3.0 ports, and VGA display connections. Security features include UEFI Secure Boot, SELinux in enforcing mode, captive UI with no shell access, and Two Knowledgeable Person Control (TKPC). The device is Common Criteria EAL 4+ certified, NSA approved, and compliant with ITSG-33/NIST 800-53 standards. The UGW-200 is manufactured in Canada with no export restrictions and operates in temperatures from 0°C to 50°C. It is designed for defense, intelligence, government, data centers, and AI enclave applications.
