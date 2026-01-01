Sphyrna NGXS UGW-200 Logo

Sphyrna NGXS UGW-200

Unidirectional gateway with 25Gbps interfaces for secure one-way data transfer

OT Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sphyrna NGXS UGW-200 Description

The Sphyrna NGXS UGW-200 is a unidirectional gateway designed to enforce one-way data flow between networks. The device features 25Gbps network interfaces with a high-speed 25Gbps data diode that physically prevents reverse data transmission. The UGW-200 is built with an Intel Xeon Processor D-2775TE and 512GB of RAM to handle demanding workloads. It supports both 10Gbps copper connections and 25Gbps fiber options, including short-range and long-range configurations. The device achieves a maximum throughput of 20Gbps. The hardware includes four hot-swappable redundant power supplies, with two on each red and black side, ensuring continuous operation during power supply failures. Each side features 25Gbps SFP data ports, 10Gbps RJ45 audit ports, dual USB 3.0 ports, and VGA display connections. Security features include UEFI Secure Boot, SELinux in enforcing mode, captive UI with no shell access, and Two Knowledgeable Person Control (TKPC). The device is Common Criteria EAL 4+ certified, NSA approved, and compliant with ITSG-33/NIST 800-53 standards. The UGW-200 is manufactured in Canada with no export restrictions and operates in temperatures from 0°C to 50°C. It is designed for defense, intelligence, government, data centers, and AI enclave applications.

Sphyrna NGXS UGW-200 FAQ

Common questions about Sphyrna NGXS UGW-200 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sphyrna NGXS UGW-200 is Unidirectional gateway with 25Gbps interfaces for secure one-way data transfer developed by Sphyrna Security. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Compliance, Data Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →