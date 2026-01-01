Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Description

The NGXS UGW-100 is a unidirectional gateway appliance designed to enforce one-way data transfer between networks. The device is a 1U rack-mounted appliance with a 10Gbps interface capable of transferring data at speeds up to 8Gbps throughput. The gateway implements defense in depth and diversity of defense security practices through hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow. It is manufactured in Canada with no export restrictions and has received EAL 4+ Common Criteria certification, NSA approval, and NCDSMO's Raise the Bar compliance. The device supports TCP and UDP streaming, file transfers via FTP/SFTP, and XML transfers with schema validation. It features tamper-resistant construction and operates in temperature ranges from 0°C to 50°C. Security features include UEFI Secure Boot, SELinux in enforcing mode, captive UI with no shell access, and Two Knowledgeable Person Control (TKPC). The appliance meets ITSG-33/NIST 800-53 standards and is TEMPEST Zone 1 certified. Physical specifications include 2 x 10G RJ45 Ethernet ports for data, 2 x 1G RJ45 ports for audit, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, and 2 x VGA display ports. The device operates on 100-240V AC input with a maximum output power of 300 Watts. Applications include defense and intelligence, government, and AI enclaves where secure network segmentation and unidirectional data flow are required.