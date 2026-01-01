SharkStriker Web Application Penetration Testing Service Description

SharkStriker Web Application Penetration Testing Service provides manual and automated security testing for web applications to identify vulnerabilities and compliance gaps. The service tests for common web application vulnerabilities including broken access control, cryptographic failures, injection flaws, insecure design, security misconfigurations, vulnerable and outdated components, identification and authentication failures, software and data integrity failures, security logging and monitoring failures, and server-side request forgery. The service uses industry-standard testing methodologies from OWASP and SANS, performing over 4000 test cases. Testing includes assessment of access control policies, encryption measures for data in transit and at rest, injection vulnerabilities (SQL, OS command, ORM, Expression Language), design and architectural flaws, security configurations, software version vulnerabilities, authentication and session mechanisms, and logging and monitoring effectiveness. The service provides continuous penetration testing with regular reporting that details progress, discovered vulnerabilities, and severity-based recommendations. Post-testing support includes detailed remediation guidance with references and a follow-up retest to verify that identified issues have been addressed. Upon completion, a security audit certification is provided to demonstrate compliance with industry standards. The service aims to help organizations meet compliance requirements for GDPR, SOC2, HIPAA, ISO27001, and PCI DSS standards.