SharkStriker IoT Pentesting Services provides penetration testing focused on Internet of Things (IoT) environments. The service tests IoT devices and ecosystems for security vulnerabilities using both automated and manual methodologies based on OWASP and SANS recommendations through over 2000 test cases. The service assesses multiple aspects of IoT security including authentication and password management controls, network services security, API access controls and encryption, firmware update mechanisms, outdated components and third-party dependencies, data encryption in transmission and storage, device management policies, default configurations, and physical security measures. Testing covers common IoT vulnerabilities such as weak or hardcoded passwords, insecure network services, vulnerable ecosystem interfaces, insecure update mechanisms, outdated components, insufficient privacy measures, insecure data transfer and storage, and lack of physical hardening measures. The service provides compliance-focused reporting with detailed vulnerability insights and remediation recommendations. Reports are designed to support compliance requirements for standards including PCI DSS, ISO27001, GDPR, and SOC2. The service includes continuous testing capabilities, follow-up support, retesting to verify remediation, and certification upon completion validating that the IoT environment has been tested using industry-standard methodologies.

