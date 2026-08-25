Open-source AI-driven whitebox pentester for web apps and APIs.
Open-source AI-driven whitebox pentester for web apps and APIs.
Shannon is a Penetration Testing product by Keygraph. It is deployed as on-premises software. Pricing is free.
Keygraph Shannon is an open-source, AI-driven whitebox penetration testing tool designed for web applications and APIs. It operates by reading application source code, tracing candidate attack vectors through static analysis, and then executing real exploits against a live running instance of the application to confirm vulnerabilities before they reach production. Shannon follows a four-phase workflow: - Recon: Enumerates the attack surface using tools such as Nmap, Subfinder, WhatWeb, and Schemathesis to map hosts, endpoints, and the technology stack. - Analyze: Reads source code and traces candidate attack vectors across multiple vulnerability domains using a Code Property Graph and static-dynamic correlation. - Exploit: Deploys parallel agents to execute proof-of-concept exploits against the running application via browser and CLI. - Report: Records only validated, exploitable vulnerabilities with reproducible PoCs and affected source file paths. No exploit, no report. Vulnerability coverage includes: - Injection: SQL injection, NoSQL injection, command injection, and template injection — tracing input from sources to dangerous sinks. - XSS: Reflected, stored, and DOM-based cross-site scripting, validated with real browser payloads. - SSRF: Targeting internal endpoints, cloud metadata APIs, and private services. - Authentication and Authorization: Broken authentication, IDOR, privilege escalation, session handling, and object-level authorization bypass. Shannon is self-hosted and runs locally. It requires Docker, Node.js 18+, and an Anthropic API key (with support for AWS Bedrock and Google Vertex AI as alternatives). It is invoked via an npx CLI command and is free to use.
Common questions about Shannon including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Shannon is Open-source AI-driven whitebox pentester for web apps and APIs, developed by Keygraph. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, Open Source, DAST.
Shannon offers the following core capabilities:
Shannon integrates natively with Docker, Node.js, Anthropic API, AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex AI, Nmap, Subfinder, WhatWeb, Schemathesis. Integration support lets security teams connect Shannon to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Shannon is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
Shannon is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, Open Source, DAST, Sast. It supports workflows including whitebox source code analysis using code property graph, automated attack surface enumeration (hosts, endpoints, tech stack), sql, nosql, command, and template injection detection and exploitation. Teams typically adopt Shannon when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/shannon
Shannon is a free Security Operations tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://keygraph.io/open-source for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to Shannon include:
Compare all Shannon alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/shannon
Shannon is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, Open Source, DAST, Sast, SQL Injection. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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