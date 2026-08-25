Shannon Description

Keygraph Shannon is an open-source, AI-driven whitebox penetration testing tool designed for web applications and APIs. It operates by reading application source code, tracing candidate attack vectors through static analysis, and then executing real exploits against a live running instance of the application to confirm vulnerabilities before they reach production. Shannon follows a four-phase workflow: - Recon: Enumerates the attack surface using tools such as Nmap, Subfinder, WhatWeb, and Schemathesis to map hosts, endpoints, and the technology stack. - Analyze: Reads source code and traces candidate attack vectors across multiple vulnerability domains using a Code Property Graph and static-dynamic correlation. - Exploit: Deploys parallel agents to execute proof-of-concept exploits against the running application via browser and CLI. - Report: Records only validated, exploitable vulnerabilities with reproducible PoCs and affected source file paths. No exploit, no report. Vulnerability coverage includes: - Injection: SQL injection, NoSQL injection, command injection, and template injection — tracing input from sources to dangerous sinks. - XSS: Reflected, stored, and DOM-based cross-site scripting, validated with real browser payloads. - SSRF: Targeting internal endpoints, cloud metadata APIs, and private services. - Authentication and Authorization: Broken authentication, IDOR, privilege escalation, session handling, and object-level authorization bypass. Shannon is self-hosted and runs locally. It requires Docker, Node.js 18+, and an Anthropic API key (with support for AWS Bedrock and Google Vertex AI as alternatives). It is invoked via an npx CLI command and is free to use.