Security Recruitment Services Description

Cantina Security Recruitment Services is a specialized recruitment firm focused exclusively on placing security and engineering professionals within organizations. The service covers placement across a range of security disciplines, including: - Security Researchers (offensive and defensive) - Security Engineers - Founding Engineers - Head of Security - CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) - AppSec and DevSecOps specialists The recruitment process follows a structured methodology: - Targeted Search: Requirements are gathered from the client, and candidates are sourced through an established professional network and market intelligence. - Rigorous Screening: Candidates undergo live calls, cultural fit assessments, technical fit evaluations, and background verification. - End-to-End Support: The firm manages the full hiring lifecycle from initial interviews through to placement and post-placement follow-up. - Transparency: Regular updates are provided to both candidates and clients throughout the process. Reported performance metrics include an average time-to-placement of 28 days, a candidate acceptance rate of 94%, and a client retention rate of 100%. The service is positioned for organizations looking to fill specialized security roles, from individual contributor positions to executive leadership. Cantina operates as an intermediary between hiring organizations and security talent, with a focus on quality and fit rather than volume of candidates presented.