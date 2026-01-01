SaltyCloud Isora Lite
Free TPSRM platform for EDU using HECVAT questionnaires to assess vendors
SaltyCloud Isora Lite
SaltyCloud Isora Lite Description
SaltyCloud Isora Lite is a third-party security risk management platform designed specifically for educational institutions. The tool provides a centralized system for managing vendor security assessments using the HECVAT (Higher Education Community Vendor Assessment Toolkit) questionnaire framework. The platform replaces spreadsheet-based vendor risk management workflows with a structured assessment process. Users can send HECVAT questionnaires to third-party vendors through secure links and track responses within the system. The tool includes access to a community database where institutions can share and access existing HECVAT assessments completed by other educational organizations. Isora Lite generates scorecard reports that allow security teams to identify critical risks, compare vendor security postures, and support procurement decision-making. The platform integrates with the InCommon Federation for authentication, enabling member institutions to sign up using their existing federated identity credentials. Non-InCommon members can request manual account provisioning. The product is offered at no cost to educational institutions and focuses on scaling third-party security risk management programs without the overhead of manual spreadsheet management. The platform aims to provide visibility into vendor security practices and compliance requirements relevant to higher education environments.
SaltyCloud Isora Lite FAQ
SaltyCloud Isora Lite is Free TPSRM platform for EDU using HECVAT questionnaires to assess vendors developed by SaltyCloud. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Community Driven, Compliance, GRC.
