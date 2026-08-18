Sahl Autonomous Compliance Management Description

Sahl Autonomous Compliance Management is a GRC platform that uses AI to automate compliance monitoring, evidence collection, and risk management across 40+ frameworks simultaneously. The platform is organized into several modules: Automation / AI Compliance: - Reads existing evidence and maps it to control requirements across frameworks - Identifies missing or stale documentation before audits - Drafts policy language for human review Policy Management: - Generates first drafts of policies using AI - Tracks policy versions and sends review reminders before expiration - Maps policies to the controls they satisfy Vendor Management: - Scores and monitors third-party vendor security posture - Automates vendor risk assessments and re-assessment reminders on renewal Risk Management: - Maintains a live risk register with likelihood and impact heatmaps - Automatically escalates high-severity findings Business Continuity (BCM): - Manages business continuity and disaster recovery plans - Schedules automated continuity tests and tracks readiness scores per business unit Audit Management: - Produces one-click, audit-ready evidence packages with full change history - Supports SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR audit preparation Vulnerability Scanner: - Scans for security gaps and maps findings directly to affected compliance controls - Supports continuous scan scheduling AI DPO: - Monitors GDPR obligations continuously - Flags privacy compliance gaps automatically Trust Centre: - Provides a public-facing page displaying certifications and live security posture for customers and prospects