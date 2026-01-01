SAFE Digital Footprint AI Agent
SAFE Digital Footprint AI Agent

AI agent for real-time third-party digital footprint mapping and monitoring
SAFE Digital Footprint AI Agent Description
SAFE Digital Footprint AI Agent (TrailHawk) is a third-party risk management tool that discovers and maps the external attack surface of third-party vendors in real-time. The agent uses AI and graph-based correlation techniques to analyze multiple data sources including WHOIS records, DNS records, Autonomous System Numbers, public web infrastructure, SSL certificate metadata, historical and passive DNS data, and open-source intelligence (OSINT). The tool automatically discovers internet-facing assets belonging to third parties by examining metadata relationships across sources. It identifies subdomains, owned and operated IP addresses, CIDR blocks, and other external assets. The agent maintains a continuously updated inventory with high-confidence asset attribution. The solution addresses limitations of periodic, static assessment methods by providing zero-effort, real-time monitoring of third-party digital footprints. It helps security teams identify unlisted, forgotten, or misattributed assets that may represent blind spots in the supply chain. The agent operates autonomously to reduce manual effort and errors associated with traditional third-party risk assessment processes. The Digital Footprint AI Agent is part of SAFE's broader TPRM platform and works alongside other AI agents for comprehensive third-party risk management.
SAFE Digital Footprint AI Agent FAQ
SAFE Digital Footprint AI Agent is AI agent for real-time third-party digital footprint mapping and monitoring developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.
