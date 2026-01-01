Risk Cognizance Vendor Management Logo

Risk Cognizance Vendor Management

Vendor management platform for third-party risk and compliance oversight

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Risk Cognizance Vendor Management Description

Risk Cognizance Vendor Management is a platform designed to manage third-party vendor relationships with a focus on security, compliance, and risk mitigation. The solution provides capabilities for vendor assessment and selection, enabling organizations to evaluate potential vendors against security and compliance standards before engagement. The platform includes contract management functionality to establish security requirements, data protection clauses, and incident response expectations. It supports structured vendor onboarding processes and provides training resources to familiarize vendors with organizational security policies. The solution offers continuous monitoring capabilities using automated tools to track vendor activities, performance, and detect anomalies. Regular risk assessments help identify vulnerabilities associated with vendor relationships, with prioritization based on risk profiles and business criticality. Compliance verification features enable organizations to confirm vendor adherence to industry standards and regulations through periodic audits and reviews. The platform includes incident management planning that incorporates vendors into response processes. Performance evaluation tools allow organizations to measure vendor performance against established metrics and benchmarks. The solution facilitates communication and collaboration with vendors through maintained channels for addressing concerns and changes. The platform provides exit strategy planning for vendor relationship termination, ensuring smooth transitions while safeguarding data and assets during the process.

Risk Cognizance Vendor Management FAQ

Common questions about Risk Cognizance Vendor Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Risk Cognizance Vendor Management is Vendor management platform for third-party risk and compliance oversight developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →