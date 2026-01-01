Risk Cognizance Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Platform Description

Risk Cognizance Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Platform is a third-party risk management solution designed to identify, manage, and mitigate cyber risks across supply chain ecosystems. The platform provides continuous monitoring of vendor networks and third-party relationships to detect vulnerabilities and threats in real-time. The solution includes AI-driven vendor detection capabilities that automatically identify previously unknown vendors within an organization's ecosystem. It performs supplier risk evaluations and assigns dynamic risk scores to prioritize threats based on severity. The platform offers visibility into both external and internal attack surfaces across the supply chain. The system integrates threat intelligence feeds to provide information about emerging cyber threats affecting supply chains. It includes compliance assurance features to verify that suppliers and vendors meet industry standards and regulatory requirements. The platform supports benchmarking capabilities that allow organizations to compare their security posture against industry peers. Incident response functionality includes automated response protocols and recovery planning tools. The platform enables direct collaboration with vendors to address and remediate identified security issues. Organizations can customize risk management frameworks to align with their specific supply chain requirements. The solution integrates with Security Operations Centers to provide unified cyber risk management across internal and external security capabilities. The platform is designed to scale from small supply chains to complex global networks.