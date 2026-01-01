Risk Cognizance Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Platform Logo

Risk Cognizance Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Platform

Supply chain cyber risk mgmt platform with AI vendor detection & monitoring

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Risk Cognizance Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Platform Description

Risk Cognizance Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Platform is a third-party risk management solution designed to identify, manage, and mitigate cyber risks across supply chain ecosystems. The platform provides continuous monitoring of vendor networks and third-party relationships to detect vulnerabilities and threats in real-time. The solution includes AI-driven vendor detection capabilities that automatically identify previously unknown vendors within an organization's ecosystem. It performs supplier risk evaluations and assigns dynamic risk scores to prioritize threats based on severity. The platform offers visibility into both external and internal attack surfaces across the supply chain. The system integrates threat intelligence feeds to provide information about emerging cyber threats affecting supply chains. It includes compliance assurance features to verify that suppliers and vendors meet industry standards and regulatory requirements. The platform supports benchmarking capabilities that allow organizations to compare their security posture against industry peers. Incident response functionality includes automated response protocols and recovery planning tools. The platform enables direct collaboration with vendors to address and remediate identified security issues. Organizations can customize risk management frameworks to align with their specific supply chain requirements. The solution integrates with Security Operations Centers to provide unified cyber risk management across internal and external security capabilities. The platform is designed to scale from small supply chains to complex global networks.

Risk Cognizance Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Platform FAQ

Common questions about Risk Cognizance Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Risk Cognizance Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Platform is Supply chain cyber risk mgmt platform with AI vendor detection & monitoring developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →