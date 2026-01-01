Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software
Integrated GRC platform connecting governance, risk, and compliance functions
Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software
Integrated GRC platform connecting governance, risk, and compliance functions
Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software Description
Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software is a platform that unifies governance, risk, and compliance functions across organizations. The software provides modules for enterprise risk management, operational risk management, ESG risk management, compliance management, audit and controls, and cyber GRC. The platform includes capabilities for policy management with centralized repositories and automated distribution, regulatory compliance management with a regulatory library and automated control mapping, and regulatory change management with monitoring and impact assessment workflows. It offers case and incident management for logging and investigating compliance incidents, and regulatory engagement management for tracking communications with regulatory bodies. For audit functions, the software provides internal audit management with planning, workpaper management, and issue tracking, along with SOX compliance management for control framework mapping and automated testing. The cyber GRC components include IT and cyber risk management with risk assessments and threat management integration, IT and cyber compliance management with framework mapping to standards like NIST, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and HIPAA, and IT policy management. The platform features workflow automation, risk heatmaps and dashboards, KRI monitoring, scenario planning, control effectiveness monitoring, incident and loss event management, and business continuity planning integration. It provides ESG framework mapping, sustainability risk assessment, and ESG data collection and reporting capabilities.
Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software FAQ
Common questions about Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software is Integrated GRC platform connecting governance, risk, and compliance functions developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, GRC.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership