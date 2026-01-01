Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software Description

Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software is a platform that unifies governance, risk, and compliance functions across organizations. The software provides modules for enterprise risk management, operational risk management, ESG risk management, compliance management, audit and controls, and cyber GRC. The platform includes capabilities for policy management with centralized repositories and automated distribution, regulatory compliance management with a regulatory library and automated control mapping, and regulatory change management with monitoring and impact assessment workflows. It offers case and incident management for logging and investigating compliance incidents, and regulatory engagement management for tracking communications with regulatory bodies. For audit functions, the software provides internal audit management with planning, workpaper management, and issue tracking, along with SOX compliance management for control framework mapping and automated testing. The cyber GRC components include IT and cyber risk management with risk assessments and threat management integration, IT and cyber compliance management with framework mapping to standards like NIST, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and HIPAA, and IT policy management. The platform features workflow automation, risk heatmaps and dashboards, KRI monitoring, scenario planning, control effectiveness monitoring, incident and loss event management, and business continuity planning integration. It provides ESG framework mapping, sustainability risk assessment, and ESG data collection and reporting capabilities.