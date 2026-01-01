Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software Logo

Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software

Integrated GRC platform connecting governance, risk, and compliance functions

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software Description

Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software is a platform that unifies governance, risk, and compliance functions across organizations. The software provides modules for enterprise risk management, operational risk management, ESG risk management, compliance management, audit and controls, and cyber GRC. The platform includes capabilities for policy management with centralized repositories and automated distribution, regulatory compliance management with a regulatory library and automated control mapping, and regulatory change management with monitoring and impact assessment workflows. It offers case and incident management for logging and investigating compliance incidents, and regulatory engagement management for tracking communications with regulatory bodies. For audit functions, the software provides internal audit management with planning, workpaper management, and issue tracking, along with SOX compliance management for control framework mapping and automated testing. The cyber GRC components include IT and cyber risk management with risk assessments and threat management integration, IT and cyber compliance management with framework mapping to standards like NIST, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and HIPAA, and IT policy management. The platform features workflow automation, risk heatmaps and dashboards, KRI monitoring, scenario planning, control effectiveness monitoring, incident and loss event management, and business continuity planning integration. It provides ESG framework mapping, sustainability risk assessment, and ESG data collection and reporting capabilities.

Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software FAQ

Common questions about Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Risk Cognizance Integrated Connected GRC Software is Integrated GRC platform connecting governance, risk, and compliance functions developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, GRC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →