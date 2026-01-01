Risk Cognizance GRC Platform Solution Description

Risk Cognizance GRC Platform Solution is a software platform designed to help organizations manage governance, risk, and compliance activities within a centralized framework. The platform integrates risk assessment, compliance tracking, policy management, and audit oversight functions. The platform provides risk assessment and management capabilities that identify, analyze, and prioritize risks across organizations. It includes automated risk mitigation strategies, real-time risk scoring, and predictive analytics. Compliance management features track adherence to industry regulations such as NIST, ISO 27001, GDPR, and DORA, with automated compliance documentation and regulatory report generation. Policy management functionality creates, distributes, and enforces company-wide policies with an AI-powered policy builder for regulatory alignment. The platform includes audit management tools that streamline internal and external audit processes, automate evidence collection, and provide audit tracking capabilities. Additional features include incident and case management for tracking compliance violations and security incidents, third-party risk and vendor management with continuous monitoring, attack surface monitoring for digital vulnerabilities, and dark web intelligence for detecting stolen credentials and cyber threats. The platform provides real-time dashboards, automated report generation, and analytics for trend analysis. The solution incorporates AI-driven capabilities across multiple functions including ticket management, project management for GRC initiatives, and governance dashboards for compliance reporting.