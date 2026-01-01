ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management
ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management
ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Description
ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management is a third-party risk management platform that provides continuous monitoring and assessment of vendor cybersecurity posture. The platform monitors over 50,000 companies to provide risk metrics and benchmarks for vendor relationships. The solution includes automated vendor on-boarding capabilities that handle documentation, risk assessments, and compliance checks. It offers both public and customizable questionnaires that can be tailored to specific industry standards and organizational requirements for conducting vendor risk evaluations. The platform provides continuous assessment features to maintain ongoing compliance and security monitoring of vendors throughout the relationship lifecycle. It includes infrastructure mapping capabilities to identify critical assets across external attack surfaces, including web applications, cloud environments, networks, APIs, and credentials. ResilientX generates comprehensive reports that provide visibility into cyber risk landscapes and vendor security postures. The platform integrates native vendor risk management functionality to simplify the on-boarding process and enable continuous monitoring of third-party relationships.
ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management is Supply chain cyber risk mgmt platform for vendor monitoring & assessment developed by RX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LTD. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Automation, Cloud Security.
