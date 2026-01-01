ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Logo

ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management

Supply chain cyber risk mgmt platform for vendor monitoring & assessment

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Description

ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management is a third-party risk management platform that provides continuous monitoring and assessment of vendor cybersecurity posture. The platform monitors over 50,000 companies to provide risk metrics and benchmarks for vendor relationships. The solution includes automated vendor on-boarding capabilities that handle documentation, risk assessments, and compliance checks. It offers both public and customizable questionnaires that can be tailored to specific industry standards and organizational requirements for conducting vendor risk evaluations. The platform provides continuous assessment features to maintain ongoing compliance and security monitoring of vendors throughout the relationship lifecycle. It includes infrastructure mapping capabilities to identify critical assets across external attack surfaces, including web applications, cloud environments, networks, APIs, and credentials. ResilientX generates comprehensive reports that provide visibility into cyber risk landscapes and vendor security postures. The platform integrates native vendor risk management functionality to simplify the on-boarding process and enable continuous monitoring of third-party relationships.

ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ResilientX Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management is Supply chain cyber risk mgmt platform for vendor monitoring & assessment developed by RX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LTD. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →