Raxis Penetration Testing
AI-augmented penetration testing services led by certified human experts
Raxis Penetration Testing
AI-augmented penetration testing services led by certified human experts
Raxis Penetration Testing Description
Raxis provides penetration testing services that combine human expertise with AI augmentation. The company offers various offensive security services including penetration testing, red teaming, and specialized cybersecurity solutions. Their penetration testing approach uses certified human engineers to lead projects while leveraging AI tools for reconnaissance, scanning coverage, and analysis. The service covers cloud, APIs, networks, and other infrastructure components. Testing goes beyond automated scans to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, business logic flaws, and complex security gaps. Red teaming services include full-spectrum adversary simulation, from OSINT reconnaissance to data exfiltration, providing proof of compromise and prioritized remediation insights. Additional services include attack surface management, secure code review, purple teaming, tabletop exercises, and security framework analysis. The company provides compliance-focused testing for standards including PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2. They offer remote internal penetration testing capabilities through their proprietary Transporter solution, enabling onsite-style testing at any location globally. Results are delivered through Raxis One, a platform that provides visualization of risk trends, project tracking, and audit-ready reports. The service includes vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance. Raxis maintains a US-based engineering team and platform infrastructure designed in Atlanta.
Raxis Penetration Testing FAQ
Common questions about Raxis Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Raxis Penetration Testing is AI-augmented penetration testing services led by certified human experts developed by Raxis. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Attack Simulation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership