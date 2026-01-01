Raxis Penetration Testing Logo

AI-augmented penetration testing services led by certified human experts

Raxis provides penetration testing services that combine human expertise with AI augmentation. The company offers various offensive security services including penetration testing, red teaming, and specialized cybersecurity solutions. Their penetration testing approach uses certified human engineers to lead projects while leveraging AI tools for reconnaissance, scanning coverage, and analysis. The service covers cloud, APIs, networks, and other infrastructure components. Testing goes beyond automated scans to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, business logic flaws, and complex security gaps. Red teaming services include full-spectrum adversary simulation, from OSINT reconnaissance to data exfiltration, providing proof of compromise and prioritized remediation insights. Additional services include attack surface management, secure code review, purple teaming, tabletop exercises, and security framework analysis. The company provides compliance-focused testing for standards including PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2. They offer remote internal penetration testing capabilities through their proprietary Transporter solution, enabling onsite-style testing at any location globally. Results are delivered through Raxis One, a platform that provides visualization of risk trends, project tracking, and audit-ready reports. The service includes vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance. Raxis maintains a US-based engineering team and platform infrastructure designed in Atlanta.

Raxis Penetration Testing is AI-augmented penetration testing services led by certified human experts developed by Raxis. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Attack Simulation.

