Radware Cloud WAF Service Description

Radware Cloud WAF is a web application firewall service that combines traditional negative security models with behavioral-based protection mechanisms to secure web applications. The service implements: - Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities - Automated policy generation and optimization using AI/ML - Cross-module correlation for threat analysis - API-based deployment options for hybrid and cloud environments - Centralized management console for visibility and control - 24/7 managed security service through Emergency Response Team Key security capabilities include: - Automated application analytics for security event management - Behavioral-based positive security model - Zero-day attack protection - Application behavior visibility and context - Cross-correlation of security events across protection modules The solution can be deployed across various environments including: - On-premises infrastructure - Public and private clouds - Multi-cloud deployments - Kubernetes environments - Hybrid architectures The service operates through Radware's SecurePath architecture, allowing out-of-path deployment without requiring SSL certificate sharing or route changes.