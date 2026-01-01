ProcessUnity Threat & Vulnerability Response Logo

ProcessUnity Threat & Vulnerability Response

Third-party risk mgmt platform for threat & vulnerability response

GRC
Commercial
ProcessUnity Threat & Vulnerability Response Description

ProcessUnity Threat & Vulnerability Response is a third-party risk management solution that helps organizations identify, assess, and respond to emerging threats and vulnerabilities within their extended vendor ecosystem. The platform monitors vulnerability databases and threat intelligence sources to identify risks relevant to an organization's third and fourth-party vendors. The solution provides continuous monitoring of CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog and NIST's National Vulnerability Database, supplemented by threat intelligence research from dark web, social media, and indicators of compromise. When vulnerabilities are identified, the platform uses inherent risk assessments, automated risk profiles, and technographic data to prioritize which third parties should be assessed. The platform includes an assessment engine that delivers targeted questionnaires to potentially affected vendors through a vendor portal. Assessment questions automatically incorporate threat metadata such as affected application names and NIST CVE IDs. Responses are automatically scored based on predefined preferred responses, and the system creates remediation issues for non-preferred responses. Organizations can configure monitoring rules and alerts to continuously track critical third parties against vulnerabilities matching specific criteria. The platform supports bulk assessment reviews with configurable scoring and provides executive reporting capabilities that summarize assessment status and response effectiveness during active cyber threat situations.

