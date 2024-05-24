Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF
A cloud-based web application firewall service that protects web applications from malicious traffic through threat intelligence, access controls, and bot management capabilities.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF
A cloud-based web application firewall service that protects web applications from malicious traffic through threat intelligence, access controls, and bot management capabilities.
Build Market Maps, Track Competitors, Monitor Vendors
One API for the largest cybersecurity database. Over 450+ data points per product and company. Updated regularly.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF Description
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a cloud-based security service that protects web applications from malicious internet traffic and common web attacks. The service operates through the following key functionalities: - Implements threat intelligence aggregation from multiple sources including WebRoot BrightCloud - Enforces over 250 predefined rules covering OWASP, application, and compliance-specific requirements - Provides access control mechanisms based on geolocation, IP addresses, HTTP URLs, and headers - Features bot management capabilities using JavaScript verification, CAPTCHA, device fingerprinting, and human interaction detection - Enables protection deployment at both OCI edge locations and on internal/external load balancers - Supports applications hosted in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, on-premises environments, and multi-cloud setups The WAF service includes: - PCI compliance capabilities - Integration with Oracle Flexible Load Balancer - Protection for both HTTP and HTTPS traffic - Defense against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities - Monitoring and detection of malicious traffic sources - Support for protecting Oracle Fusion Applications - Layer-7 security controls for public and private-facing applications The service operates on a flexible pricing model with initial free tier offerings for non-government customers, including the first WAF instance and usage up to 10 million requests per month.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF FAQ
Common questions about Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF is A cloud-based web application firewall service that protects web applications from malicious traffic through threat intelligence, access controls, and bot management capabilities. developed by Oracle. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Security Configuration, Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence.