Onspring Policy Management Description

Onspring Policy Management is a software platform designed to manage organizational policies and procedures throughout their entire lifecycle. The platform provides a centralized repository for policy creation, distribution, tracking, and enforcement. The software handles policy authoring, stakeholder reviews, and approval workflows with automation capabilities. It supports policy exception management, allowing users to submit, track, and approve exceptions to established policies. The platform includes policy attestation and acknowledgement features that enable automated distribution of policies for employee review and electronic acknowledgment, with built-in audit trails to track compliance. The system provides policy and regulatory mapping capabilities, connecting policies to controls, regulatory requirements, risks, and objectives. It supports compliance frameworks including ISO, NIST, and CMMC. Users can conduct policy attestations and report non-compliance issues through the platform. Reporting features include real-time analysis of policies by attestation status, exception status, control status, and review status. The platform generates detailed reports on policy lifecycle activities, exception trends, and compliance performance. Access controls can be configured at granular levels for different roles including staff, management, and leadership. The platform includes AI capabilities that automatically populate policy document metadata such as review dates and identify duplicate policy documents. Document revisions are tracked and retired policies can be archived for reference. Automated workflows and notifications support policy updates, impact analysis, reviews, and approvals.