OneTrust Third-Party Risk Exchange

Third-party risk intelligence platform with automated monitoring and scoring

GRC
Commercial
OneTrust Third-Party Risk Exchange is a risk intelligence platform that provides access to risk ratings and critical information on thousands of third-party vendors. The platform populates third-party inventory records with risk intelligence data to enable continuous monitoring between formal assessments. The system aggregates data from multiple risk intelligence providers into a single dashboard, displaying over a dozen data points including network, application, and endpoint security metrics. Organizations can view risk information across financial, operational, and compliance domains without requiring separate integrations for each data source. The platform supports risk-based decision making by using inherent risk data to determine appropriate assessment depth and ongoing monitoring requirements for each vendor. Users can configure automated workflows that trigger when risk scores change, including notifications to stakeholders, risk flagging, and reassessment initiation. Third-Party Risk Exchange integrates with the broader OneTrust third-party management ecosystem to link risk intelligence data with vendor inventory management and assessment processes. The platform provides granular drill-down capabilities beyond high-level scores to examine specific risk factors affecting each vendor relationship.

OneTrust Third-Party Risk Exchange is Third-party risk intelligence platform with automated monitoring and scoring developed by OneTrust, LLC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

