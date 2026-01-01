Network Intelligence SOC Maturity Assessment Description

Network Intelligence SOC Maturity Assessment is a professional service that evaluates Security Operations Center effectiveness across people, processes, and technology dimensions. The assessment measures operational efficiency and provides benchmarking against industry standards using the Security Operations Center Maturity Model framework. The service combines AI-driven analysis with expertise from OSCP-certified and CREST-accredited professionals to identify operational gaps, inefficiencies, and bottlenecks in SOC operations. The assessment examines how teams operate under real-world pressure, how processes handle incidents, and whether existing tools provide adequate visibility. The evaluation follows a structured methodology that includes baseline evaluation, gap and risk analysis, operational maturity scorecard development, actionable roadmap creation, and continuous monitoring recommendations. The assessment delivers security maturity level benchmarking and identifies improvement opportunities across SOC capabilities. Organizations receive a tailored maturity roadmap specific to their operations, highlighting immediate improvements and sustainable initiatives. The service aims to help organizations detect threats faster, respond more accurately, make informed resource allocation decisions, and enhance overall risk management through proactive identification of weaknesses before incidents occur.