MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition
Email antivirus and anti-spam solution for private cloud deployments
MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition
Email antivirus and anti-spam solution for private cloud deployments
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition Description
MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition is an email security solution designed for private cloud environments. The product provides antivirus and anti-spam protection for email communications. The solution is offered as an annual subscription service with support for 50 to 2500 users. It includes options for priority phone and email support or standard email support with 3 to 5 business day response times. The product is available in subscription terms of 1, 2, or 3 years. The solution allows organizations to convert trial keys to purchased licenses and provides options to add users to existing subscriptions or renew current subscriptions. It is designed for organizations that require email security protection within their private cloud infrastructure. MDaemon Technologies offers the product with various licensing options including new subscriptions, renewals, user additions, and combined user addition with renewal options. The solution is positioned for organizations seeking email protection capabilities that can be deployed and managed within their own private cloud environments.
MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition FAQ
Common questions about MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition is Email antivirus and anti-spam solution for private cloud deployments developed by MDaemon Technologies. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Cloud Security, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership