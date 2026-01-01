MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition Logo

MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition

Email antivirus and anti-spam solution for private cloud deployments

Email Security
Commercial
MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition Description

MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition is an email security solution designed for private cloud environments. The product provides antivirus and anti-spam protection for email communications. The solution is offered as an annual subscription service with support for 50 to 2500 users. It includes options for priority phone and email support or standard email support with 3 to 5 business day response times. The product is available in subscription terms of 1, 2, or 3 years. The solution allows organizations to convert trial keys to purchased licenses and provides options to add users to existing subscriptions or renew current subscriptions. It is designed for organizations that require email security protection within their private cloud infrastructure. MDaemon Technologies offers the product with various licensing options including new subscriptions, renewals, user additions, and combined user addition with renewal options. The solution is positioned for organizations seeking email protection capabilities that can be deployed and managed within their own private cloud environments.

MDaemon Anti Virus/Anti Spam Private Cloud Edition is Email antivirus and anti-spam solution for private cloud deployments developed by MDaemon Technologies. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Cloud Security, Email Security.

