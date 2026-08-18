Mars for Slack Description

Mars for Slack is a Slack integration for the Mars Security threat hunting and detection engineering platform. It allows security teams to initiate and manage threat hunts directly from within Slack, without switching to a separate security console. Key capabilities: - Slash command interface: Users run /mars hunt <url> in any Slack channel, passing a link to a threat report to trigger an AI-led hunt against connected security data sources. Mars acknowledges the command within seconds and posts a summary back to the originating channel upon completion. - Channel-based findings delivery: Hunt completion summaries are automatically posted to a designated public or private Slack channel. Notifications can be filtered to fire only when findings are present, and include a direct link to the full report in the Mars platform. - User validation via direct message: During an investigation, the Mars agent can send a direct message to a specific user to confirm or deny whether a suspicious action was performed by them. Each outbound message requires analyst review and approval before sending, reducing false positives and accelerating triage. - Configurable notification controls: Administrators can set trigger conditions, verdict-based notification filters, and minimum hunt severity thresholds to control when Mars posts to Slack. Installation is performed from within the Mars platform under Integrations > Slack. The setup involves authorizing the Mars app in the target Slack workspace, specifying a notification channel by channel ID, and configuring notification preferences. The Mars app joins public channels automatically; private channels require a manual invite of the @Mars bot user.