Slack integration for AI-led threat hunting, delivering findings to security channels.
Slack integration for AI-led threat hunting, delivering findings to security channels.
Mars for Slack is a Slack integration for the Mars Security threat hunting and detection engineering platform. It allows security teams to initiate and manage threat hunts directly from within Slack, without switching to a separate security console. Key capabilities: - Slash command interface: Users run /mars hunt <url> in any Slack channel, passing a link to a threat report to trigger an AI-led hunt against connected security data sources. Mars acknowledges the command within seconds and posts a summary back to the originating channel upon completion. - Channel-based findings delivery: Hunt completion summaries are automatically posted to a designated public or private Slack channel. Notifications can be filtered to fire only when findings are present, and include a direct link to the full report in the Mars platform. - User validation via direct message: During an investigation, the Mars agent can send a direct message to a specific user to confirm or deny whether a suspicious action was performed by them. Each outbound message requires analyst review and approval before sending, reducing false positives and accelerating triage. - Configurable notification controls: Administrators can set trigger conditions, verdict-based notification filters, and minimum hunt severity thresholds to control when Mars posts to Slack. Installation is performed from within the Mars platform under Integrations > Slack. The setup involves authorizing the Mars app in the target Slack workspace, specifying a notification channel by channel ID, and configuring notification preferences. The Mars app joins public channels automatically; private channels require a manual invite of the @Mars bot user.
Common questions about Mars for Slack including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mars for Slack is Slack integration for AI-led threat hunting, delivering findings to security channels, developed by MARS Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Hunting, AI SOC, AI Copilot.
Mars for Slack offers the following core capabilities:
Mars for Slack integrates natively with Slack. Integration support lets security teams connect Mars for Slack to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Mars for Slack is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Mars for Slack is built for security teams handling Hunting, AI SOC, AI Copilot, Detection Rules. It supports workflows including slash command (/mars hunt) to trigger ai-led threat hunts from any slack channel, automated posting of hunt completion summaries to designated slack channels, configurable notification filters by verdict and minimum hunt severity. Teams typically adopt Mars for Slack when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/mars-for-slack
Mars for Slack is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://marssec.ai/extapp/slack or contact MARS Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Mars for Slack include:
Compare all Mars for Slack alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/mars-for-slack
Mars for Slack is for security teams and organizations that need Hunting, AI SOC, AI Copilot, Detection Rules, Alerting. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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