AI agent for automated third-party digital footprint discovery and assessment

GRC
Commercial
LookOut SAFE’s Outside-In AI Agent Description

LookOut SAFE's Outside-In AI Agent is a third-party risk management tool that performs automated discovery and assessment of vendor digital footprints. The agent conducts outside-in assessments by scanning third-party external attack surfaces to identify exposed services, assets, configuration weaknesses, known vulnerabilities, and misconfigured certificates. The tool operates by scanning DNS records, IP ranges, and certificates from third-party environments. It enriches this raw data by integrating with external threat intelligence sources and applies correlation logic across multiple data sources. The agent builds a continuously updated digital footprint for each vendor, providing visibility into their external attack surface and risk posture. The platform uses AI-driven prioritization to surface critical findings such as public-facing services with known CVEs, open ports with weak configurations, or expired security certificates. It supports delta analysis between scans to detect changes over time, including newly exposed assets, new subdomains, or shifts in risk posture. The agent reduces manual assessment time from over 100 minutes per vendor to under 1 minute per vendor according to the vendor's claims. It addresses challenges related to incomplete asset discovery, lack of real-time visibility, and manual analyst workflows that rely on siloed tools.

Common questions about LookOut SAFE’s Outside-In AI Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LookOut SAFE’s Outside-In AI Agent is AI agent for automated third-party digital footprint discovery and assessment developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

