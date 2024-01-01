Logrythm Axon

Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.
LogRhythm Axon is a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) platform designed to help security teams effectively defend against cyber threats. It provides powerful security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response capabilities. Key features of LogRhythm Axon include: - Automated data collection from SaaS, self-hosted cloud, and on-premises sources - Metadata extraction and custom parser building for comprehensive visibility - Search-driven widgets and intuitive dashboards for threat detection - Out-of-the-box and custom content for compliance and threat detection - API-first architecture for easy integration with other applications - Cloud-native design for reduced infrastructure management overhead
Python application to translate Zeek logs into ElasticSearch's bulk load JSON format with detailed instructions and features.
A centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open source big data technologies.
Graylog offers advanced log management and SIEM capabilities to enhance security and compliance across various industries.
Sysdig is a system visibility tool with native container support.
A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.